Daniel McCanney flies to victory in domestic finale
Daniel McCanney in full flight on the Knock Froy test in Sunday’s final round of the local enduro championship (Photo: John Watterson)
Daniel McCanney made relatively light work of the sixth and final round of the Isle of Man Centre Enduro Championship on Sunday.
There was no room for complacency by the World Enduro Championship regular, who confirmed that he will be hanging up his boots on his professional career at the end of the current season.
The Southern MCC event was split between its own Carnagrie open hillside venue and an elongated motocross/extreme test at Peveril MCC’s Knock Froy in Santon.
Riding his factory 300cc Sherco practice bike, he grabbed an early two second lead over recently crowned Centre champion Craig Norrey, with Chris Madigan another nine seconds down.
Over a slightly longer test at Santon, McCanney put another 20s into Norrey with Grant Thomson marginally quicker than Madigan.
Danny went sub-five minutes at Carnagrie on lap two, enjoying a 46s lead over Norrey’s 250 Yamaha going into the third and final lap.
The concluding circuit consisted of two tests each back-to-back at Carnagrie and Knock Froy, after which McCanney’s winning margin over Norrey was 1m 51.4s.
Thomson was another 37.3s down in third, followed by Madigan at 15s.
Teenagers Liam Smith, Beau Brown and Orry Millward enjoyed their run out on the tracks, and it was Smith who took the clubman class honours by a clear 1m 12s from close friend and rival Brown with six test wins out of six.
Millward was another 1m 07.8s down in third, in turn 15s up on his father Russ who ultimately tied up the clubman championship title from non-riding Tim Dedman.
Robert Quayle was the only veteran over-50 (although Russ Millward is technically in that category).
The sportsman class saw a tight contest between Kieran Ackers and Rob Alton.
The latter got off to a very good start in the opening test of the day at Carnagrie where he opened up an initial lead of 20s.
Ackers grabbed most of that back at Knock Froy (12 seconds), then another six on the second visit to Carnagrie.
Second time round Knock Froy Ackers leapfrogged into a 24s lead, but Alton fought back at Carnagrie to leave the pair 19s apart going into the sixth and final test at Knock Froy where Ackers was two seconds quicker.
Richard Smith and Gwilym Hooson-Owen swapped fastest times in their private battle for third, which was won by Smith by 35.7s.
Alton’s runner-up ride was just enough to take the sportsman class honours overall by two points from non-riding Billy Cubbon.
RESULTS
Expert: 1, Daniel McCanney, total time 41min 54.5sec; 2, Craig Norrey 43:45.90; 3, Grant Thomson 44:23.20; 4, Chris Madigan 44:38.40; 5, Tom Knight 47:04.60; 6, Ashley Kelly 47:46.10.
Clubman: 1, Liam Smith 33:32.00; 2, Beau Brown 34:44.00; 3, Orry Millward 35:51.80; 4, Russ Millward 36:06.70; 5, Peter Beaumont 38:11.00; 6, Mathew Asbridge 38:56.20. Veteran: Robert Quayle 40:01.80.
Sportsman: 1, Kieran Ackers 39:40.60; 2, Rob Alton 40:01.70; 3, Richard Smith 41:43.00; 4, Gwilym Hooson-Owen 42:18.70; 5, Mark Hazelgrove 47:00.10; 6, Ste Bannister 48:14.60; 7, Shantelle Thorpe 1hr 00.33.10.
Final Centre championship positions - Expert: 1, C. Norrey 91 points; 2, G. Thomson 78; 3, Mark Turner 77; 4, Chris Madigan 60; 5, Bobby Moyer 44; 6, David Knight 40; 7, A. Kelly 40; 8, D. McCanney 37; 9, Jack Collins 28; 10=, Max Ingham; T. Knight and Juan Knight all 11; 13, Will Duggan six.
Clubman: 1, R. Millward 94; 2, Tim Dedman 62; 3, O. Millward 62; 4, P. Beaumont 51; 5, M. Asbridge 45; 6, Peter Kermeen 38; 7, Jason Turner 35; 8, Alex Bottomley 26; 9, Leo McVicar 24; 10, Ed Pooley 22; 11, L. Smith 20; 12, Kyle Collister 18; 13, Beau Brown 17; 14, Tom Sargent 17; 15, Tom Dawson 16; 16, Al Heginbotham 15; 17, Jon Weir 13; 18, Ben Hardy 10; 19, John Duggan seven; 20=, David Gurney and Alan Heath six; 22=, Mark Hutchinson and Mike Swift four.
Veteran over-50: 1, Mike Turner 91; 2, R. Quayle 82; 3, Gary Flowers 77; 4, Eric Herdman 28.
Sportsman: 1, R. Alton 79; 2, Billy Cubbon 77; 3, K. Ackers 68; 4, G. Hooson-Owen 65; 5, M. Hazelgrove 49; 6, Steven Bannister 46; 7, Jimmy Cubbon 37; 8, Phil Teare 32; 9, R. Smith 26; 10, Stephen J. Franklin 19; 11, Rich Leatherbarrow 19; 12=, Philp Gunnell and Si Fulton 15; 14, Scott Cocker 13; 15, Will McLean 13; 16, Shantelle Thorpe 13; 17, Ryan Davis 10; 18, Alex Pressley nine; 19=, Stuart Harvey and Lee Crockren eight; 21, David Fayle six; 22, Anthony Pearson three.
