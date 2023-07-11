Daniel McCanney made light work of the sprint enduro hosted by Ramsey Motor Cycle Club at West Kimmeragh on Sunday.
With the elongated perimeters course in generally good condition he set a full-house of fastest times on each of the eight laps - four timed laps in the morning and four in the afternoon.
His quickest lap on the 300cc Apico Beta was 4min 58sec twice, on laps five and eight, but his renowned consistency was remarkable with two laps of 4m 59s between those.
After an initial sighting lap, his first against the clock was 5m 12s, but as he got into his flow he did a 5m 06s, 5m 03s and five minutes dead on lap four.
At the midway point he was 48s ahead of Bobby Moyer, then another 40s to Craig Norrey in third and national motocrosser Beau Brown in fourth at a further 11s. Norrey had a big off on lap three, costing him a good 20 seconds.
McCanney’s winning margin was 1m 46s over teenager Moyer, then 1m 14s to Norrey and another 12s to Brown.
The closest battle in the top-six was a mere two seconds splitting Brown and Jack Keenan for fourth, arguably decided on the second test when Brown took six seconds out of his long-time rival.
Jordan Corkill, who had another good racing trip to the US during the spring, rounded out the top-six in the experts from Ashley Kelly.
There was only one second between the leading two clubbies, 125cc two-stroke mounted Ryan Christian taking the nod by the narrowest of margins from early leader Orry Millward. The penultimate lap decided it when Christian romped round in 5m 49s, a full 11s faster than Millward.
Danny Lane won sportsman by more than four-and-a-half minutes from Ryan Davis.
The Youth 14-16 class was a tighter affair with Stanley Cubbon finishing a fine 16th overall (out of 34 finishers and 42 starters), 33s ahead of Josh Blackley, with leading 12-14 Harry Beattie at another 2m 54.
RESULTS
Expert (eight tests): 1, Daniel McCanney total time 40min 15sec; 2, Bobby Moyer 42.01; 3, Craig Norrey 43.15; 4, Beau Brown 43.27; 5, Jack Keenan 43.29; 6, Jordan Corkill 43.57; 7, Ashley Kelly 45.15; 8, Jack Collins 47.34; 9, Russell Millward 47.53; 10, Lewis Howland 47.56; 11, Ethan Blackley 48.47.
Clubman: 1, Ryan Christian 47.29; 2, Orry Millward 47.30; 3, Alistair Heginbotham 48.41; 4, Tim Dedman 50.54; 5, Billy Cubbon 55.4.
Sportsman: 1, Danny Lane 49.30; 2, Ryan Davis 54.01; 3, Steve Luton 55.1; 4, Si Fulton 59.33; 5, Andrew Livesey 59.50; 6, Sam Wheeler 1:01.13; 7, Dean Ball 1:05.16; 8, Ross Tunney 1:05.51; 9, Luke Tunney 1:13.29; 10, Shantelle Thorp 1:13.56; 11, Alex Pressly 1:16.36; 12, Carl Wynne-Smyth 1:18.8; 13, Alex Trafford 1:50.49.
Youth 14-16: 1, Stanley Cubbon 50.17; 2, Josh Blackley 50.50. Youth 12-14: 1, Harry Beattie 53.44; 2, Marley Meechan 1:07.20; 3, Jake Kelly 1:17.48. Manx Timing Solutions.