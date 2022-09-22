Darren Kennish wins inaugural British Masters championship
Andreas man Darren Kennish has been confirmed as the Wheelchair Darts Player of the Year, in addition to which he has also been named BDDA Player of the Year.
He was recently presented with the awards at the World ParaDarts and British Disability Darts Association ranking events at Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire.
Kennish finished second in his group of the BDDA British Classic, played on the Friday, going on to lose 1-3 to his regular pairs partner Mark Couchman in the semi-final.
He topped his group in the BDDA British Open, defeating Phil Lees of England 3-0 in the semi-finals before losing 3-4 in the final Couchman. There were a lot of comments on what was described as an exhibition of disability darts.
The inaugural BDDA British Masters consisted of the top players from events throughout the year. Kennish was seeded No.1 and had a great run, beating Lees 3-2 in the semi-finals and Ricky Chilton of Wales 4-1 in the final 4-1 to become the BDDA British Masters champion.
Upon arriving home, he received an invitation to the WDF World Paradart Masters in Holland this December.
He still has plenty of room for sponsors, any company or individual interested in supporting him can email [email protected]
Darren gives a massive thank you to his wife Janice and family for supporting him, also sponsors Horizon Darts/Laserdarts, Mike and Lorraine Callaghan, John West, and Alan King at Dart King Promotions.
