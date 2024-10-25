Isle of Man disability darts player Darren Kennish kicked off his new season with impressive performances in Belgium, reaching the finals in both the Cuesoul Belfry Open and the Cuesoul Brugge Open over the weekend before last.
Cuesoul Belfry Open
Kennish opened Saturday’s Belfry Open with a commanding display in the round robin stage, securing 2-0 wins over Belgium's Serge Van Belle, Stijn Van Den Bergh and Chloe Francq.
He also battled to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ronny Noens, topping his group and advancing to the semi-finals.
In the semi-final, Kennish faced England’s Steve Plimley and won 4-2, setting up a much-anticipated showdown with Vincent D’Hondt in the final.
Despite Kennish’s strong form, D’Hondt ultimately emerged victorious with a 4-1 win to clinch the Belfry Open title.
Cuesoul Brugge Open
The Brugge Open on Sunday saw Kennish carry his momentum into another strong round-robin performance.
He earned 2-0 wins against Chloe Francq and Bradley Zefara of Malta, along with a close 2-1 win over Anton Vance Hermert of Holland.
A 2-1 loss toPlimley was Kennish’s only setback, but he advanced to the semi-finals once more.
In the semis Kennish faced a familiar opponent, D’Hondt, who once again proved challengin and defeated Kennish 4-1 before going on to secure the Brugge Open title with a 4-0 victory over Van Belle in the final.
With four finals in his first five competitions this season, Kennish has begun the campaign in impressive form.
He would like to thank his wife Janice, his family and his sponsors Horizon/Laserdarts and JP Corry Isle of Man. He would also like to thank Michael and Lorraine Callaghan for their support in arranging his trips.
Kennish is actively seeking sponsors to support his journey into the new year as more events are added to the calendar. Interested parties can reach him at [email protected]