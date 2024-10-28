The Isle of Man darts contingent has been confirmed for next year’s Islands International tournament in Jersey.
A squad of seven women and 13 men have been picked to take part in the competition which takes place at the Royal Hotel in St Helier at the end of January.
In the men’s squad are: Chris Gilbert, Alan Young, Ady Hogg, Paul Sertin, Robbie Lawson, Willie Biggane, Aaron Bradley, Kevin Biggane, Rhys Oates, Tony Kennaugh, Ian Roberts, Tony Barker and Steve Moran.
January tournament will be the third time the event has been held, with Guernsey hosting the first and the Isle of Man the second at the start of this year.