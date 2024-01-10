Kirk Michael’s Kevin Lane has qualified for this weekend’s final stages of the Professional Darts Corporation’s qualifying school.
Lane and big names such as alongside big names Fallon Sherrock and Andy Hamilton joined more than 800 players hoping to secure a PDC tour card place at this week’s preliminary rounds in Kalkar, Germany and Milton Keynes.
Lane travelled to the latter, with the help and support of the Steam Packet, and began his campaign on Monday.
After crashing out first round day one in a close match against England’s Wayne Jones, Lane rallied on day two and won through a field of 313 players to the last eight, automatically qualifying for the final.
Eight players qualify each day with the remaining 77 spots awarded through the order of merit and points accumulated over the three days.
The four-day final kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) with the 128-strong field is made up with those players that lost their tour cards this year.
The Manx Utilities worker will battle it out to win one of 30 available tour cards and a coveted spot on the PDC Pro Tour.