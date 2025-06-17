An online fundraiser for injured TT rider Veronika Hankocyova has raised more than €5,000 worth of support.
Hankcyova first competed in the event in 2024 after several years competing at the Manx Grand Prix.
The Czechia rider crashed at Douglas Road corner in Kirk Michael during lap one of this year’s first Supertwin race.
She was taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed with suspected broken ribs and arm injuries.
It was later confirmed she had broken eight ribs, punctured both lungs and broken part of her skull during the high-speed crash in which she collided with a wall.
Hankcyova was initially cared for at Noble’s for 10 days where she had surgery before being air ambulanced back to Czechia on Saturday where she is now being treated in Mlada Boleslav.
Donations to aid with her continued recovery can be made online at https://gogetfunding.com/get-well-soon-veronika-53/