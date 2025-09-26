Isle of Man wheelchair darter Darren Kennish underlined his status as one of the sport’s leading players with an impressive weekend at the World Paradarts and BDDA British Classic, Open and Masters recently.
The annual British Disability Darts Awards provided the curtain-raiser, with Kennish honoured twice.
He collected the British number one title for the fourth year running, cementing his consistency at the top level, and was also named Wheelchair Players’ Player of the Year, an accolade voted for by his peers.
Speaking afterwards, a delighted Kennish commented: ‘It was a real surprise to receive the Players’ Player of the Year award. To be recognised by fellow competitors means so much.’
British Classic
On the oche, Kennish started strongly in the British Classic, producing 2-0 wins over England’s Gavin Hibbert and Kevin Stringer.
A 3-0 quarter-final victory over Scotland’s Charlie Kay set up a tense semi-final against Belgium’s Jurgen Vercammen. Trailing 3-1, Kennish staged a stirring comeback to edge through 4-3.
The final brought another showdown with Belgian rival Vincent D’Hondt. In a match of fine margins, both players missed doubles at crucial moments, with D’Hondt edging a 4-2 win.
British Open
The following day’s British Open saw Kennish continue his strong run as he dispatched England’s Nathan Butler and Scotland’s Charlie Kay 2-0, before beating Amar Dehar 3-0 in the quarter-finals.
A battling 4-2 semi-final win over Kevin Stringer put him into a second final of the weekend.
Once again, it was D’Hondt who stood in his way and again the Belgian was clinical at key stages, punishing missed chances to claim a 4-1 victory.
British Masters
The British Masters is regarded as the blue riband event of the season, with only those who qualified through consistent performances taking part.
Kennish once again rose to the occasion, defeating Wales’ Mick Jones 3-0 in the quarter-final and then England’s Gavin Hibbert 3-1 in the semi-final thanks to a superb 14-dart leg.
His third final of the weekend was another epic battle with D’Hondt. Both men missed doubles in a tense affair, but it was the Belgian who once again prevailed 4-2.
Strong start to the new season
Despite three final defeats, Kennish’s consistency delivered vital ranking points.
‘Three competitions, three finals – it’s a brilliant start to the new season,’ he said. ‘It shows I’m getting back into form at just the right time.’
He also paid tribute to his family and supporters: ‘A massive thank you to my rock, my wife Janice, for everything she does and to my family Charlotte, Juan, Nevaeh and my son-in-law Jack Slessor for hours of Sunday practice.
‘Thanks also to Horizon Darts for the quality equipment and shirts, JP Corry Isle of Man, and Tim Presley from Corkill and Callow Funeral Directors for their continued support.’
- Kennish will now prepare to travel to Budapest in a month’s time when he competes in two more two ranking events, before the year’s biggest tests at the Target World Masters and World Championships.
With another demanding season ahead, Kennish remains on the lookout for new backers: ‘I’m still seeking sponsors for the 2025/26 campaign. Any local firms or businesses who can help, please contact me at [email protected]’
