The Isle of Man Rugby Academy has received a sponsorship boost from island propert developer Hartford Homes.
The academy has been set up to help support the island’s most promising young players from under-14 through to under-18 level.
It plays a vital role in nurturing the next generation of rugby talent, providing players with opportunities to compete in high-profile matches and tournaments in the UK and further afield.
With Hartford Homes’ backing as official sponsor, the academy will be able to continue to expand its impact both on and off the pitch.
The sponsorship will help fund a wide range of initiatives, including:
- community coaching and engagement: delivering quality coaching programs that benefit young people across the island
- player pathways: creating clear routes from academy rugby to county, Premiership and international levels
- strength and conditioning programmes: delivered in conjunction with Manx Sport and Recreation, these equip both players and coaches with the resources to reach their full potential.
Speaking about the support, Isle of Man Rugby Academy’s Dave Parkes said: ‘Hartford Homes’ kind sponsorship of the Isle of Man Rugby Academy will help us to inspire, develop and support the rugby stars of tomorrow.
‘There are international players whose talent has been nurtured in the Isle of Man and the continued support of the academy will enable more players to fulfil their potential.
‘It will also enable us to reinforce our ‘Manx STARS’ model to: manage development, increase athletic potential, nurturing players to have the x-factor, allowing them to become more skilful, tactical, aware and resilient.’
