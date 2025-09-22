Isle of Man equestrian star Yasmin Ingham suffered heartbreak at the 2025 FEI Eventing European Championship at Blenheim Palace over the weekend.
Riding Rehy DJ (Piglet), the 28-year-old from Greeba got the British team off to a fantastic start by posting an impressive score of 29.0 in the opening dressage event, which initially put the pair into second place.
But after another good showing in the second dressage phase, it all went awry in Saturday’s showjumping round when she suffered a dramatic fall which put her out of contention for a medal.
Speaking afterwards, Yaz commented: ‘It’s hard to put into words how gutted and disappointed I am about my fall on the XC today, especially at a home championship, but the main thing is we’re both okay.
‘Piglet felt awesome around the first half of the course and on all of our minutes. Unfortunately, I fell off after Piglet slightly misread the corner at 22 and caught the back rail.
‘These things can happen and I’m just happy he is okay, as that is the most important thing. ️We never set off out of the start intending these mistakes to happen, but that is part of the sport and we must always learn and come back stronger.
‘Today really was a rollercoaster with many lows, but also some incredible highs - huge congratulations to Laura [Collett] Tom [McEwan] on their incredible rounds to hold gold and bronze (which they eventually won).
‘Thank you to the amazing team helping wash and care for Piglet when we got back. It really is an amazing team to be part of when everyone pulls together!’
