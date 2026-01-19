The Isle of Man’s men’s and women’s darts teams will be travelling this coming week to Ennis in the Republic of Ireland to take part in the fourth annual Islands International, this year hosted by the Irish National Darts Organisation.
The event sees teams from the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey and the Republic of Ireland compete in round robin events for both men’s and women’s teams to determine an overall winner for each.
Each match consists of seven singles games for the women and 13 singles games for the men.
The Isle of Man women's team consists of Margaret Kelly, Nikki Bardsley, Sarah Taylor, Vicki Cannan, Sophie Hicklin, Janine Halsall and Jess Corlett.
They start their campaign against Jersey at midday on Saturday lunchtime before taking on Guernsey on Saturday evening at 6pm and hosts Republic of Ireland on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.
The men's team is made up of Aaron Bradley, Aaron Kennaugh, Ady Hogg, Alan Young, Chris Gilbert, Paul Sertin, Peter Sayle, Robbie Lawson, Rob Corrin, Simon MacCuish, Tony Kennaugh, Walter McCarthy and Willie Biggane. They begin against Jersey on Saturday afternoon at 3pm before playing Guernsey on Sunday at midday and Ireland later that evening at 6pm.
The event will be available to follow online at the DartConnect website, while the Isle of Man Darts Organisation will share any video streams on its social media during the course of the tournament.
Last year, half the Manx squad had to compete remotely after Storm Eowyn prevented it from travelling to Jersey.
- A charity darts competition will be held at the Manor in Willaston on the afternoon of Saturday, January 31 in aid of Isle Stand Up to Suicide and Ed’s Man Club.
Entries cost £10 and should be made by text to 260214.
Check in opens at 1pm with the first games starting at 2pm.
