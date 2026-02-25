Manx cue sport star David Addinall claimed his first IPA Seniors World Championship title over the weekend in Bradford, adding his name to the prestigious roll of honour on the Professional English 8-Ball Pool tour.
Addinall’s triumph was built on consistently strong performances throughout the tournament, winning six of his matches and taking 48 frames out of 73, giving him a 66% win rate.
He capped the weekend by defeating Scotland’s Chris White in the final to claim the title.
Addinall described the victory as ‘the most unexpected and surreal experience,’ saying: ‘When I hear, think or talk about a world champion it feels like I’m talking about someone else. It really hasn’t sunk in and it doesn’t feel real, it feels like a dream.’
The win caps a remarkable journey for Addinall, who has long sought to put the Isle of Man on the pool map.
He added: ‘To win the IPA World Seniors title is way beyond what I could ever have imagined…to have my name on a trophy with so many of the greats of the game is unbelievable.’
Addinall acknowledged the support of his fellow Manx fans who travelled to Bradford, as well as friends, family and supporters following him at home.
He also paid tribute to the organisers, saying: ‘There’s so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes to put on such a great event and for the benefit of us players.’
He also credited his girlfriend for her support throughout the tournament: ‘You were with me every step of the way and kept me going. You’re my absolute rock and I love you so much.’
