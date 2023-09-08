Cue Zone will be welcome 1997 and 1985 world snooker champions Ken Doherty and Dennis Taylor to its venue later this year.
The club, based in Ronaldsway Industrial Estate, is hosting an ‘Evening of Legends’ on Saturday, December 16 which will feature a packed programme of entertainment from the two legends.
The event will include the following: a full trick shot routine by Taylor; frames from Doherty, commentary on all frames from Taylor; the option to purchase VIP tickets and frames against Doherty; a hot two-course meal during the interval; an auction, raffle and Q&A session.