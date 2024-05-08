Former Isle of Man resident Harry Payne has moved into the lead in the FIM Sidecar World Championship after a double victory at the German GP over the weekend.
He and Frenchman Kevin Rousseau started from second place on the grid for the sprint race at the Sachsenring. Taking the hole shot, they led for the first nine laps before the Christie pairing slipped through into turn one.
The race went down to the wire, with Payne/Rousseau fighting back on the penultimate corner of the final lap to take the win by one tenth of a second.
On Sunday morning, the 20-lap feature race of the German Grand Prix started on a damp but drying track.
Again the Steinhausen Racing pair managed a good start, slotting into third place on the opening lap, and going on to take the lead by the end of lap two.
In an incident-filled race that was eventually red-flagged because of a crash further down the field, Payne and Rousseau managed to take their first ever Grand Prix double.
The Steinhausen team now leads the championship by three points from 2021 world champion Markus Schlosser.
The next round is at Most in the Czech Republic in seven weeks time. Follow the team’s progress across social media @team45racing
Harry is backed locally by Team Cubby and EICS.
ROAD RACING AT JURBY THIS SUNDAY
It’s not that long since Harry Payne was racing at Jurby Motordrome. Sadly there was not enough interest from the three-wheelers to form a grid for them this Sunday in the latest Andreas Racing Association event.
The solo line-up is fairly strong, despite the NW200 clash, with the likes of the Cringle brothers, their first cousin Kyle Casement, Rory Parker, Illy Quayle, Cameron Brown, Freddie Craine, Wayne Avis, Marc Colvin and Grant Thomson.
There is a track day on Saturday, followed by official practice and racing on Sunday. The first race is normally around midday – good parking, refreshments and race commentary from Chris Kinley.
PITBIKE/PLOP MEETING
The Jurby MRSports 2024 Championship for Plop C90s/110s, Pitbikes and Supermotos continues with round three this Sunday on the JCK kart track.
Practice commences at 10am followed by a full programme of two heats and a final for each class.
Admission for spectators is free, full race commentary is provided and a catering van will be on site. All are welcome, pets and children included.
OFF-ROAD EVENTS
Southern Motor Cycle Club is holding a fundraising day at Carnagrie this Sunday to assist the club team entered for this year’s International Six Days Enduro in Spain.
It will be three events in one fun event for all ability levels. This will consist of a six-lap prologue sprint enduro from 10am, followed later by a longer one-hour hare and hounds event. No stipulation re tyres.
Signing on for both events will be between 9am and 9.30. Between the two events there will be a tyre-changing demonstration by the SMCC team members in the work area.
In addition to the enduro events there will be a sidecar trial. Refreshments on site.
- In addition, Manx MX is hosting a club motocross at Ballagarraghyn, Jurby on Sunday. Sign on from 9am.
- Peveril MCC has changed its enduro practice for a motocross practice at Knock Froy next Wednesday evening.