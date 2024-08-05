The highly-anticipated Duke Targa Car Rally Weekend, hosted by Druidale Motor Club, is set to take place on August 31.
This thrilling event will feature 12 challenging tests set in forest and private land locations, designed to push drivers' skills and navigation abilities to the extreme.
Richard Beaumont, one of the event organisers, explained the unique nature of a targa rally: ‘A targa is a navigational rally with special tests, not to be confused with special stages.
‘A test is a piece of route on a map which must be negotiated through features such as sections of cones or gates without hitting them. This has to be done at an average speed of 30 mph.’
Only standard cars with standard tyres are permitted in the rally, making it an accessible and affordable form of four-wheel motorsport.
Beaumont advises participants to consider adding a sump guard to their vehicles for additional protection.
The Targa Car Rally has seen a surge in popularity across the UK, attracting a growing number of enthusiasts.
Richard noted the ongoing support from Peter Duke of Duke Travel, whose backing since the first off-road targa event in 2021 has been instrumental in the rally's success.
‘We are grateful for Peter Duke's continued support for this year's event,’ he said.
The 2024 rally will be set on private farmland, including lanes, fields, and farmyards, with additional support from the Department of Environment, Food, and Agriculture (DEFA) allowing the use of Archallagan and Chibbanagh plantations.
Interest in the event has spread beyond local participants, with enquiries from the UK promising stiff competition for local drivers.
Beaumont emphasised the importance of volunteers, saying, ‘We always need more marshals, and no prior training is necessary’.
For those interested in participating or volunteering as marshals, more information is available on the Druidale Motor Club's Facebook page or website https://www.druidalemc.org.im/