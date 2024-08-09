Triskelion Polo Club hosted the Viking Cup tournament at Ballacooiley Equestrian Estate near Ballaugh recently.
Visiting teams from the Dundee and Perth Polo Club in Scotland and Shrewsbury Polo Club in England joined the host club at the Ballaugh venue.
The tournament was attended by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, along with more than 750 spectators throughout the three-day event.
The competition was enhanced with sponsors day on Friday, allowing leading local businesses and their guests to enjoy a sumptuous lunch and afternoon tea while watching the action.
The highly-anticipated ‘Ladies Day’ on Saturday was also a resounding success.
The tournament culminated in an exhilarating final on Sunday where Scotland’s Dundee and Perth Polo Club emerged as the victors of the 2024 Viking Cup, scoring seven goals to three over England’s Shrewsbury Polo Club, who were runners-up for the second time.
The bronze medal play-off was between the Triskelion Polo Club, sponsored by Ramsey Crookall, and Scotland’s Kinross Polo Club, with Kinross clinching third after winning eight goals to two to claim the Mammoth Tooth Trophy.
The tournament was organised by Triskelion Polo Club in conjunction with Ramsey Crookall and this year the event sponsors included Locate Isle of Man, Lloyds Bank International, Simcocks, IMGold, Riela Cyber, Mac Group, Castletown Golf Links and the Nunnery.
Frazer Houston, director of Triskelion Polo Club, commented: ‘We are overjoyed by the resounding success of the second Viking Cup tournament.
‘Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to Ramsey Crookall, the corporate sponsors and all who contributed to the event’s success.
‘We extend our sincere thanks to all the visiting teams who made this tournament possible and unforgettable. We eagerly anticipate their return for the 2025 Viking Cup.’
For information, updates and further details about the Viking Cup, visit https://www.thevikingcup.co.uk or follow ‘The Viking Cup’ on Facebook for the latest news and exclusive content.
NEIL ULYATE