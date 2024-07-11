Michael Dunlop won a thrilling Isle of Man Steam Packet-sponsored Senior race on Thursday morning.
Davey Todd got a great start from the third row of the grid and was already up to a close second behind Dunlop at Cross Four Ways.
The margin between them was rarely more than a quarter of a second and Todd eventually got past the Ulsterman at Billown Dip when they went either side of a lapped rider.
But Dunlop got back ahead on the final lap to win by 0.073 of a second to chalk up his 24th win in the Southern 100.
'I'm getting a bit old for this caper,' quipped Dunlop, 34, after a tense battle with the Milwaukee BMW rider.
Laxey resident Dean Harrison grabbed third on his own Superstock Honda Fireblade after a good tussle with Jamie Coward.
JOHN WATTERSON