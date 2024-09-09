Noble’s Bowling Club hosted the Thurlwell Bowl on Saturday, with a good entry of 44 taking part after a great week of festival bowls.
Losing out at the quarter-final stage were Richard Hainge (Ballaugh) 6-21 to Peter Jones (Marown) and Phil Clarke (Peel) 17-21 to Rob Monk (North Ramsey).
In the other half of the draw Kim Hargraves (South Ramsey) got the better of Walter McCarthy (Marown) 21-17, while Paul Dunn (Marown) saw off Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey) 21-15.
At the semi-final stage Jones took a 16-9 lead against Monk, only for the latter to score four consecutive singles to close the deficit to three chalks at 13-16. Jones responded to finish the game strongly to runout with a 21-14 win to book his place in the final.
In the other semi-final Dunn started strongly against Hargraves to lead 15-6, with the South Ramsey player closing the deficit to only two chalks at 15-17. Four singles scored over the last five ends was enough to secure a 21-16 win for the Marown man.
The final got underway with Dunn taking a 14-11 lead, scoring his only double of the game on the second end.
Jones closed the deficit to just two chalks at 14-16, with the Marown captain rallying to secure the victory as he scored five singles over six ends to secure a 21-15 victory over teammate Jones to pick up the trophy for a second time following his previous win in 2020.
The presentation was made by competition secretary Tina Hampson who thanked the club members who had helped with the running of the competition.
The winners were awarded with Isle of Man Steam Packet vouchers, with Juan Qualtrough presenting the prizes.
GLYNN HARGRAVES