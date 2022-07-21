Elite cyclists take to road again

Stage one of the Manx International stage race takes place this weekend.

This Manx round is part of the annual British Cycling National Road Race series and the Isle of Man has been selected as a host venue for Round 4 of the 2022 series.

There are four stages taking place over three days around the island.

Riders to look out for include Cycling Club Isle of Man’s team: Jamie Fletcher, James Harrison, Corrin Leeming, Sebastian Tremlett, Cameron Richardson and Mark Horsthuis.

Stage two of the race takes place on Saturday morning at Jurby Airfield Raceway, whilst Stage three’s Individual Time Trial takes place on Saturday afternoon.

The final and longest stage will be on Sunday afternoon and culminates with one lap of the TT course, followed by a smaller loop through Injebreck.