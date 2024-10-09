There is a good entry of 18 teams for Andreas Racing Association’s final event of the season this Saturday.
The four-hour solo endurance event will start at 12.15pm, preceded by practice from 9.30am and a sidecar dash for cash race at 11 o’clock.
A number of solo competitors are travelling to the island to take part in the main event (13 in total), notably TT and MGP rider Kamil Holan all the way from the Czech Republic.
He is teaming up with locals Lex Geval and Sam Bowers on an unfaired CB500 Honda in class one. They will no doubt have some close rivalry with the trio of similarly-mounted Will Corkill, Juan Hunter and Jamie Everitt.
Overall favourites will undoubtedly be Mikey Evans and Rory Parker on a Suzuki GSX-R and Honda Fireblade respectively (in the new relay team section). Also in the mix will be Illy Quayle and Robbie Gibbons of Chester.
Jamie Cringle is a late addition, teaming up with TT media officer Ed Wilson on the Wiz Norton rotary.
- The annual general meeting of the Isle of Man Centre Auto-Cycle Union takes place this coming Tuesday, October 15 at Knock Froy clubhouse.
The quarterly begins at the usual time of 7.30pm, followed by the annual general meeting.
- Southern MCC’s final Centre ACU enduro of the year take place on Sunday, October 20.
The Gadget Geeks-sponsored timecard event will form round five of the series, based at Carnagrie, with special tests at Cringle plantation and Carnagrie.
Enter online at www.southernmcc.com
- Southern MCC’s prize presentation for trials and enduro awards will be held on Friday, November 1 at Douglas Golf Club, Pulrose. Tickets are available online at the club’s website.