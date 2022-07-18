Entries are now open for the island’s only off-road triathlon

Photo from left to right: Aidan Tucker (Director of Atla Advisory), Al Catlow (Accounts Manager), Phil Butler (Director of Atla Accountancy Services), Danny Foulis (Accounts Manager), Rachel Gregson (Accounts Assistant), & Lynsey Smith (Director of Atla Audit and Assurance)

The island’s only off-road triathlon is all set to take place for the eighth consecutive year.

Organised by The Children’s Centre and sponsored by Atla, this year’s Granite Mann Challenge will take place on Sunday, September 18.

Competitors are able to enter the event either as an individual or as a team.

Taking place at Cringle reservoir and plantation, the event includes a 400 metre swim in the reservoir, followed by a 10 kilometre mountain bike ride using the plantation trails with the final element being a five kilometre scenic trail run.

Following the success last year, there will be again be the opportunity for participants to compete in a ‘Duathlon’ completing just cycle and run.

Joff Whitten, head of The Children’s Centre, said: ‘I’d like to thank Atla Group for their continued support sponsoring our Granite Mann Challenge.

‘This is a really fun and competitive event, I would definitely encourage anyone who is thinking about entering to do so.

‘Many people take part and there is a good mix of people; from friendship groups to corporate teams, or those wanting to complete their next triathlon challenge.

‘If the thought of a triathlon terrifies you, as it does me, we are again this year giving you the opportunity to enter the run and the cycle only. We hope this will tempt more people or teams give it a go.’

Last year saw record breaking numbers take part in the event helping raise much needed funds for The Children’s Centre.