Entries have reopened for the Group Eleven Cross-Country League, with round two to be held on Sunday, December 1 at the Home of Rest for Old Horses on Richmond Hill.
Organised by Manx Harriers, racing begins at 1pm and entry is online only.
If you entered prior to the first round (whether or not you actually ran), and you have paid in advance for the full series, you do not have to do anything this time or for the remainder of the series.
Just turn up on the start line a few minutes before the start time of your race wearing your race number which you already have.
If you have lost your number you will need to attend the registration desk at the Horses Home between midday and 1pm on the day for a replacement. There will be a small charge.
If you have already entered and paid, but did not run in the first round and have not collected your race number, these can be collected from the desk between midday and 1pm on race day.
If you have already entered but only paid for the first round, you will need to make payment prior to racing.
You can pay online (preferably), or by cash or cheque (payable to IoM Athletics) at the desk on race day between midday and 1pm.
Bank details: Isle of Man Bank, Sort code 55-91-00, Account number 14347237.
As above, keep your number from the previous round.
If you are not one of those who have already entered, you need to follow this link to enter online.
Entries will close at midnight on Friday, November 29 and no entries will be available after that.
You must collect your race number from the desk between midday and 1pm on race day.