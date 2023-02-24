Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club is hosting the Acclaim 20-mile road race this Sunday (March 5) over the NSC perimeter roadway.
The event will start at 9.30am and will enjoy the luxury of electronic timing. Prizes will be presented immediately following the races.
Entries close at midnight tomorrow, Wednesday.
Fees are £8 for UKA affiliated runners, £12 for those unaffiliated. Registration on the day closes at 9am in Manx Harriers’ clubhouse.
l Northern AC’s winter road running league continues on Tuesday, March 7 based at Northern Swimming Pool.
The course takes in the first section of North Promenade, turning left onto North Shore Road, Bowring Road and West Quay, and left again over the Swingbridge back to the pool.
There are one lap (1.7km) and three-lap (5km) options. Age 16 or over on race day. Sign on is at Ramsey swimming pool from 6 for a 7pm start.
l The Hansard Global Spring Handicap 5km walk and 10km run will also take place over the NSC perimeter roadway on Thursday, March 23.
The walk will start at 6.30pm, followed by the run at 7.20pm, with electronic timing for both races. Prizes to be presented immediately following the races.
Entries are £5 for IoMVAC members, £8 for those affiliated to England Athletics and £10 for those non-affiliated. Application close at midnight on Sunday, March 12, no entries will be accepted on the night.
l Entries are available for this year’s Manx Tri Club-organised Junior Triathlon.
Taking place at the NSC on Saturday, April 22, this event is perfect for budding young triathletes.
The age range is from 8-14 with difference distances of swim, bike, run per age group.
The emphasis is on fun and for kids to get involved so is a non-timed event.
The swim takes place in the pool, followed by a cycle around the perimeter cycle track and finishes with a run around the track.