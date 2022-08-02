European championship trials at Scarlett this weekend
The Isle of Man welcomes rounds of the FIM European Trials Championship to its shores for the first time this weekend.
Peveril MCC is hosting the events at Scarlett, which will get underway on both days at approximately 10.30am.
On Saturday there are four classes, women’s and youth (both rounds of the European Trials Championship), plus women’s and youth international, which are the support classes.
Naomi Monnier, currently lying third in the full FIM Women’s World Trials Championship, Vivian Wachs and 14-year-old Denisa Pechackova, winner of the most recent Trial2 Women’s World round.
Reigning Isle of Man Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year, Kaytlyn Adshead, currently lying second in the European championship, will be looking at taking the top step on home soil on her Team Station Garage TRRS.
Runaway youth championship leader George Hemingway (Beta UK) will be here, along with Xurxo Neo and Johannes Heidel of Germany, making the class very competitive.
The two support classes on the day will be full with the current leading British riders, topped up with some good quality European riders.
Sunday will see full men’s Euro championship class, along with Junior Cup and over-40s, supported by the men’s international class.
The men’s international class will be the one to watch with Harry Hemingway, Marco Mempor, Pau Martinez and Jarando Matias.
All the junior cup front runners will be in action, along with Alfie Lampkin (son of multiple world champion Dougie).
Over-40s championship leader Dan Clark will be hoping to take the top step again. Sunday will also have the support of the men’s international class with quite a number of local riders taking part.
The event is based in the Southern 100 paddock and will include a podium presentation both days.
