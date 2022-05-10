Fayle increases lead in Senior Pitbikes with Jurby hat-trick

David Fayle was a hat-trick winner in the Senior Pitbike class at Jurby on Sunday, strengthening his lead at the top of the overall standings (Photo: Hagar Photography)

Round four of the Jurby MRSports Championship took produced some cracking racing in the perfect conditions at Jurby on Sunday.

A good turnout of 13 step-thru warriors did battle in the combined C90 and 110 class, where drama ensued from the off in qualifying with a multi-bike crash on the exit to the banked corner.

This involved Robbie Lace and Maurice Bellando, amongst others, but all riders were OK.

At the restart a returning Sam Corlett dominated the Plop C90/110s, winning all three races and breaking the class lap record to become only the second 110cc rider to go sub-minute for the 1,000 metre JCK kart track.

Wig Bregazzi put in some stunning rides after a race one spill, working his way through the field to finish runner-up in heat two. He repeated this in the final to again be leader of the C90 category. Justin Meechan, Alistair Beattie and Juan Callister all put in great rides.

David Fayle notched up three wins to move further ahead in the Senior Pitbike standings, chased home by Phil Gunnell on each occasion.

After a comfortable heat one victory for Fayle, Gunnell managed to stay within striking distance of him in race two until suffering a spill midway through the race at Blue Shed Corner, the tight right-hander in front of the holding area. He remounted and managed to hold onto second place from James Thompson.

Fired up, Gunnell grabbed the holeshot in the final, a wheel-to-wheel battle following until the end of lap seven when Fayle made his move on the banked section of the track at the end of the lap and held on for the win, with Thompson securing his third podium finish of the day.

Junior Pitbike spoils went to defending champion Alexander Galloway in comfortable style.

Billy Kneen stalled on the line in heat one and lost more time when his bike spluttered to a halt. He challenged Alexander Parkin for most of heat two, but the latter hung on gamely to take his second runner-up spot of the day.

In the final, a fluffed start by Galloway let Kneen and Parkin through but on lap three he overtook both riders and cantered home to an easy victory.

After nibbling away at Parkin’s back wheel for a number of laps, Kneen seized his opportunity on the banked section with a bold manoeuvre round the outside, holding on to for a hard-fought second place.

The Supermoto class saw the returning Marcus Simpson doing battle with David Pearce Jr, producing the move of the meeting in heat two at Blue Shed Corner where he dove up the inside of his rival to take the win.

Beau Challis and David Pearce Sr battled away on their 450s all day, but it was Simpson and Pearce the younger - with a stunning lap record of 49.205s - who stole the show.