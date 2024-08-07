FC Isle of Man are back in action against Longridge Town this Saturday evening at the Bowl, kicking off at 6pm.
The Lancashire side, who are managed by former Preston, West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic winger Lee Ashcroft, currently sit six places and one point below the Ravens in 14th having won one and lost one of their two North West Counties Premier Division games thus far.
Paul Jones’s side are unbeaten so far this season, opening their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-2 home draw with Chadderton before claiming a 3-1 away win at Irlam last Tuesday.
One of the goalscorers in that game was Sam Baines who has made a full-time return to the squad this season.
Jones was quick to praise the Douglas Royal midfielder after last week’s trip to Greater Manchester: ‘It’s lovely to have him back. We’ve only had glimpses of him the last few years. He’s a big addition to the squad, even though he’s not a new player so to speak.
‘It’s like having a new player and the same can be said about a couple of the others that haven’t been around the squad in recent times - it feels like we’ve got some new signings.
‘Having Luke Murray back from injury and Dean Pinnington back after his “holiday” at Bury has been lovely as well. It’s contributed to a really good energy in the squad. The lads are really happy at the moment.’
At the season’s onset last month, Jones elected to name a 22-strong squad he intends to primarily pick from this term, although it maybe added to throughout the campaign.
Adam Killey and Ben Wilkinson will vie for the number one jersey, while Callum Sherry, Ethan Hawley, Ryan Burns, Jack McVey, Alex Maitland, Jamie Corlett and Jacob Crook have been named as the squad’s defenders.
Jostling for a place in the midfield ranks are Ronan McDonnell, Kyle Watson, the long-serving Ste Whitley, Baines, Danny Gerrard and Pinnington.
Seven attackers have been named in the 22, former Stockport County striker Dan Hattersley, joining Sean Doyle, Adam Adebiyi, Charlie Higgins, Michael Williams, Dan Simpson and Murray in Jones’s selection.
After the weekend’s fixture a trip to one of the league’s early pacesetters, FC St Helens, follows on Tuesday evening, starting a run of six away games against Litherland REMYCA, Charnock Richard, Stockport Town, Colne and Prestwich Heys.
The Litherland game was rearranged earlier this week to the afternoon of Saturday, August 17 with the Manx side originally meant to travel to Merseyside on Boxing Day.
The islanders finally return to the Bowl on Saturday, September 7 with a match against one of the division’s promotion contenders Bury.