FC Isle of Man host three teams from the north west this weekend in the inaugural Summer Festival of Football at the Bowl.
The Ravens continue their preparations for the new North West Counties Premier Division season with games against Conference North Chester and Northern Premier League Radcliffe.
The match against Chester takes place on Friday evening, kick-off 6pm, with the Radcliffe game on Sunday at 4pm.
Lancaster City are also visiting this weekend, taking on Radcliffe on Saturday afternoon and Chester on Sunday morning.
The Ravens triumphed 3-2 over visitors Ashton Town at Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey last weekend.
Paul Jones’s side came from behind to beat the Wigan side who play in the division below the islanders.
On target for the Manx were Adam Adebiyi and substitutes Charlie Higgins and Sean Doyle.
Saturday teatime’s victory follows on from a 3-1 win over Conference North side Brackley Town on Tynwald Day.
The Ravens’ league season begins the following Saturday, July 27 with a home game against Chadderton.