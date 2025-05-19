The TT Legacy Lap, the event’s annual mass ride-out, is to take place on the morning of Sunday, June 1.
Departing the Grandstand at 9.30am, the ride brings together hundreds of motorcycles and thousands of fans for a lap of the Mountain Course in memory and celebration of riders that are no longer with us.
A spokesperson for event’s organisers added: ‘First introduced in memory of Simon Andrews, the Legacy Lap has grown into a shared celebration of the people, stories, and machines that have shaped the rich heritage of the TT races - whether as competitors, officials, or supporters.
‘For fans, it’s a chance to be more than just a spectator.
‘It’s a moment to ride the Course, feel the atmosphere, and be part of the action on one of the biggest days of the fortnight.
‘Whether you're riding in tribute, remembrance, or celebration, the Legacy Lap is an experience that unites everyone who shares a love of the TT.’
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE will get the lap under way, following a one-minute ‘Sound of Thunder’.
Participants are asked to assemble in the pit lane at the Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas from 8.30am, ready to take part in the ride.
Riders wishing to take part must sign on in advance, with signing-on sessions taking place at the Hailwood Centre (located behind the Grandstand) from next Monday, May 26 to Saturday, May 31, between midday and 5pm.
Everyone who signs on will receive a commemorative wristband to mark their participation in this year’s event.
Roads are due to begin closing for racing later that day at 11.30am, with the Superbike TT taking place at 1.30pm.