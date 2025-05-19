Isle of Man taekwondo star Nino Ontoy made a triumphant return to the podium at the 2025 London International Open Poomsae Championships recently.
The event was held over the bank holiday weekend and took place at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre in Edmonton.
The event, one of the major fixtures in the international poomsae calendar, attracted a field of more than 400 athletes from 17 countries around the world.
For Ontoy, it marked a crucial moment in his competitive season, coming just weeks after a difficult setback at the European Championships.
Despite the pressure, the Manx Taekwondo martial artist demonstrated remarkable composure and focus, securing gold in the hotly contested under-30 male individual division.
His winning performance edged out a fellow Great Britain squad member by just 0.03 points in one of the closest finishes of the tournament.
‘It was a nerve-racking moment,’ Ontoy said afterwards. ‘But I was determined to come back stronger, and I’m grateful everything came together at the right time.’
Riding the momentum, Ontoy also clinched gold in the under-30 male team division, solidifying his status as one of the leading figures in British poomsae. He also added bronze in the u30 pairs division, narrowly missing out on a full medal sweep.
These results are a confidence boost for the 19-year-old athlete as he continues his preparation for the British National Poomsae Championship in November.
Ontoy added: ‘I give all thanks to the Lord for the strength, the blessings and the opportunities. I’m also incredibly grateful to my parents - especially my dad who is also my coach - and to Master Rod Nielsen and Master Samuel Kim for their guidance.’
Ontoy now sets his sights on the next major competition, aiming to bring more medals home to the Isle of Man.
- Manx Taekwondo welcomes new members - both adults and children. For details on how to join, contact Master Rod Nielsen on 436181 or follow ‘Isle of Man Taekwondo - Manx Taekwondo’ on Facebook.