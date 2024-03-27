FC Isle of Man face two games in three days next week as the North West Counties Premier Division enters its final month.
The Ravens host play-off hopefuls Chadderton at the Bowl on Easter Monday evening before travelling to fellow mid-table side Irlam in a rearranged game on April 3.
Paul Jones’s team were meant to face Colne on Wednesday evening in Lancashire, but that game was postponed with the pitch at the NORI Stadium waterlogged.
With eight league fixtures to go the islanders sit in 11th place, 15 points behind the division’s play-off places. The Ravens ended the season 13th last term.
Kick off on Monday is 6pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.