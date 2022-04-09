FC Isle of Man into play-off final

Dan Simpson in action for FC Isle of Man earlier this season (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos.com )

FC Isle of Man’s remarkable debut season in the English non-league system continued on Saturday evening at a sell-out Bowl as the Manx side beat Wythenshawe Amateurs 3-0 to secure a place in next weekend’s promotion play-off final.

A lengthy delay to the visitors flight meant kick off was put back an hour and a half to the North West Counties League Division One South semi-final at the national stadium.

After a cagey start, Jack Camarda’s stunning volley gave Chris Bass Sr’s hosts the lead on the stroke of half-time in front of a packed crowd of 2,758.

Luke Murray doubled the Ravens’ lead on the hour-mark before sealing the win with just over 10 minutes left to play.

In between the Corinthians’ man’s two goals, the Ravens were reduced to 10 men when winger Adam Mealin was sent off.

Nevertheless Man of the Match Murray’s second strike settled the encounter in the islanders’ favour teeing up a mouth-watering final with Derbyshire outfit New Mills next Saturday at the Bowl.