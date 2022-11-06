FC Isle of Man lose to Northwich Victoria
Sunday 6th November 2022 1:00 pm
Share
(Gary Weightman )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
FC Isle of Man’s three-match unbeaten run in the North West Counties Premier Division came to an end at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Luke Murray gave the Ravens an early lead, but Ashley Dunn equalised for the former Conference side just before the half-time break.
Second-half goals from the visitors’ Harvey Whyte, from the penalty spot, and Matthew Dudley gave the visitors the three points in front of a crowd of 857.
The result leaves Chris Bass Sr’s men in 18th, nine points above the drop zone.
Attention now turns to next Saturday’s FA Vase tie away at Holker Old Boys.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |