FC Isle of Man lose to Northwich Victoria

Sunday 6th November 2022 1:00 pm
FC Isle of Man’s Mike Williams in action against Northwich Victoria
(Gary Weightman )

FC Isle of Man’s three-match unbeaten run in the North West Counties Premier Division came to an end at the Bowl on Saturday evening.

Luke Murray gave the Ravens an early lead, but Ashley Dunn equalised for the former Conference side just before the half-time break.

Second-half goals from the visitors’ Harvey Whyte, from the penalty spot, and Matthew Dudley gave the visitors the three points in front of a crowd of 857.

The result leaves Chris Bass Sr’s men in 18th, nine points above the drop zone.

Attention now turns to next Saturday’s FA Vase tie away at Holker Old Boys.

FC Isle of Man
