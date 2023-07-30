FC Isle of Man kicked off their second North West Counties League Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 win over Wythenshawe Town at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Goals in each half from Sean Doyle and Dean Leece gave the Ravens a winning start, despite having to play the last 25 minute with 10 men after new signing Dean Pinnington was sent off for two bookable offences.
Paul Jones's side are back in action on Wednesday with an away game against Ramsbottom United.
Litherland REMYCA are then the visitors to the Bowl next weekend.