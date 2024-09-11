A much-changed FC Isle of Man side came from a goal down to win 2-1 away at North West Counties Premier Division leaders Ramsbottom United on Tuesday night.
Goals from Tom Creer and Luke Booth, plus a string of saves from Adam Killey, secured the Ravens’ second away win in a row.
Ramsbottom could’ve had a goal in the opening minute as they got in behind the Ravens’ backline but when the ball was crossed, it was blocked by the outstretched leg of Callum Sherry before being cleared.
Ste Whitley had the Ravens’ first sight at goal shortly after, but his effort just dipped too late and cleared the bar.
In the eighth minute Whitley combined with Ronan McDonnell down the right before cutting back on to his left and floating a cross in for Creer, but his header was straight at the keeper.
Ramsbottom would take the lead soon after as Harvey Hayhurst smashed in from close range after Henri Ogunby’s effort had come back off the bar to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
The league leaders will regret a series of missed chances, while Killey and Alex Maitland did well to deny a flurry of Ramsbottom efforts in quick succession.
Oumar Camara had two more chances before the half was out, but having missed a header he simply had to score, his next header smashed against the bar to leave the score 1-0 at the break.
The Ravens took more control in the second half.
Union Mills’ Tyler Hughes came on around the 65th minute mark and his first action was to win a free kick out wide which Whitley drilled into the box where Creer looked to have got the decisive touch to level it at 1-1.
Just after the 70th minute, Killey made two great saves to keep the scores level, the first came as an unmarked Luke Wilson was picked out at the back post, only to see his effort stopped by Killey’s legs.
The second save was even better as the ball was fired across our goal, it looked for all the world and his dog that Hoyle would score, but Killey somehow got enough on it to keep the game at 1-1.
As Ramsbottom went looking for a winner, gaps opened up for the industrious Booth and when McDonnell picked him out with a long ball down the line, he looped a first time effort over the stranded Rose and into the far corner to give the Ravens a 1-2 lead.
With Ramsbottom down to 10 after a challenge on Whitley, the Ravens did enough to see the game out.
The Ravens’ next game is at home at the Bowl on Saturday against Cheadle Town.
SAM TURTON