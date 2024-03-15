It’s the final game of the season for Vagabonds Ladies in Women’s NC1 North West when Eccles visit Ballafletcher for the early kick-off on Saturday.
The two have met seven times previously with Vagas ahead on wins by five to two, but Eccles won the reverse fixture 67-7 which suggests Vagas have some work to do.
Eccles, though, have only won that one game and this could give an improving Vagas side a sniff of their first win of the season.
Leona McGovern returns to lead the squad in the 10 jersey after a week off. An unchanged front five will give continuity in the forwards and the impressive back row of Kirsty Cubbon, Ula Gona and Maylyn Campbell will also continue with Clara Townsin ready to provide impact off the bench.
With McGovern back at 10, Becky Dunne drops to full back and Bliss Murtagh links up with Sophie Henry in the centres. Jo Bell and Fran Hunt also slot onto the bench to provide experience whenever it’s needed.
It’s been something of a transitional season for Vagas so the performance will count for more than the result, but a win would be a perfect way to end a difficult season and they are easily capable of pulling one off.
Kick-off is 12pm.