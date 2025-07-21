Manx footballer Isaac Allan has signed for English Premier League side Sunderland, joining the club’s under-21s squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The 18-year-old goalkeeper makes the move from Lincoln City, where he had been since the age of 16 and had featured on the bench for the first team in League One.
Allan, a former St John’s United player, becomes the latest Manx talent to take a big step in the professional game.
The Black Cats announced the signing at the weekend, with the club’s website highlighting Allan’s ‘composure under pressure, sharp shot-stopping, and modern distribution’ as key strengths.
Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: ‘We are delighted that Isaac has joined the club.
‘Having spent some time with us on trial during the back end of last season, he impressed the staff with both his ability and his application.
‘He has a good build for a goalkeeper and has already shown some of the key attributes we look for in that position.
‘The staff and I are looking forward to seeing how he develops in this new environment and supporting him throughout his journey.’
Allan began his football journey at the age of four, living opposite St John’s United’s Mullen-e-Cloie ground, where he trained regularly under Kevin Doyle.
He went on to represent both St John’s and the Isle of Man FA’s Centre of Excellence, collecting numerous junior trophies, including success at the Blackpool Cup.
He later trained with clubs including Everton and Wigan Athletic and attended trials with Blackburn Rovers, following their camp at Douglas Royal.
In 2021, after attending a UK Football Trials event, he was scouted by four clubs including Lincoln City, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest, eventually earning a scholarship with Lincoln in January 2022.
Allan’s move to Sunderland marks another exciting chapter in his career.
