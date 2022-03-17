First arena eventing of the year at Ballavartyn

Lucy Corlett and Penny, who won the senior 1m class at Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre (Photo: IOM Equine)

Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre hosted the island’s first arena eventing competition of the year recently.

There were 60 entries spread over the following classes: 40cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm (juniors and seniors) and 1m (seniors).

The first six fences were showjumping and placings were determined by the quickest time following the seventh to 16th fences.

Olivia Buttery (Puddingwood Dun 2 A Tee) impressed in the junior section, winning the 40cm and 60cm classes, while Jemima Mylchreest (Conrhenny Quids Inn) secured the junior 70cm.

Lauren Batty’s partnership on Classic Felix continued to blossom, winning the senior 70cm and 80cm, as did the duo of Susannah Collister on Greystones Pilgrim which finished in pole position in the junior 80cm and 90cm.

Sammie Callister won the 90cm senior on Brandy Touch, while the remaining class saw Lucy Corlett (Penny) come out on the top in the senior 1m.

Arena eventing will make a return on April 3 with the Manx Horse Council Team Challenge.

Results: Jnr 40cm 1, Olivia Buttery (Puddingwood Dun 2 A Tee); 2, Victoria Thompson (Samwyl Bushwaka); 3, Libby Shimmin (Conrhenny Golden Premier); 4, Grace Quilliam (Rodlease Special Magic). Snr 40cm 1, Vicki Kaighin (Reilly Star). Jnr 60cm 1, Olivia Buttery (Puddingwood Dun 2 A Tee); 2, Victoria Thompson (Samwyl Bushwaka); 3, Chloe Hurst (Heathway Pandora); 4, Jemima Mylchreest (Conrhenny Golden Premier). Snr 60cm 1, Claire Bagshaw (Cranbmore Lad). Jnr 70cm 1, Jemima Mylchreest (Conrhenny Quids Inn); 2, Gypsy-Mae Quirk (Cong Barracouda); 3, Grace Wolstencroft (Cornaughy Nell).

Snr 70cm 1, Lauren Batty (Classic Felix); 2, Jane Dean (Solway Trigger); 3, Niamh Danaher (Declan); 4, Georgia Stokes (Captain Bountiful). Jnr 80cm 1, Susannah Callister (Greystones Pilgrim); 2, Lindsay Collister (Benaughlin Rambo); 3, Isla Caine (Burnback Aphrodite); 4, Grace Wolstencroft (Cornaughy Nell). Snr 80cm 1, Lauren Batty (Classic Felix); 2, Kenzie Steele (Gaulstown Delcano); 3, Nicole Andrews (Dulita Lolly); 4, Freya Cowie (Call me Russell). Jnr 90cm 1, Susannah Callister (Greystones Pilgrim); 2, Isla Caine (Burnback Aphrodite). Snr 90cm 1, Sammie Callister (Brandy’s Touch); 2, Lola-Bea Bryce (Eragon Von Der Held); 3, Freya Cowie (Call me Russell); 4, Kenzie Steele (Gaulstown Delcano);

Snr 1m 1, Lucy Corlett’s (Penny); 2, Lola-Bea Bryce (Eragon Von Der Held); 3, Sammie Callister (Brandy’s Touch).