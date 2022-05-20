First summer competition of the year at TREC

The glorious surroundings of Llamedos Equestrian on the Crosby backroad made for an ideal spot for TREC Isle of Man’s first summer competition of the year recently.

A field of 22 riders took part in the three-stage event starting with the MA phase, in which riders must demonstrate their control over their horse’s paces by cantering as slowly as possible along a track in one direction before turning back and walking as fast as possible in the other direction, without breaking pace.

Points are determined by the time taken for each pace. After the control of paces, competitors tackled a series of 16 obstacles (PTV phase), both ridden and led, with a competitive field showing off the incredible talents from across the island, before setting out for the orienteering phase (POR).

The obstacles faced are designed to be formalisations of things that might be found on an everyday ride, such as bridges, low branches, hedges, dismounting and remounting, and bending, to name but a few.

The weekend also saw some visitors with TREC GB chairperson Christine Paine and Jane Anscombe making a successful trip to the island, going home with red rosettes and both saying they thoroughly enjoyed their time here.

Once the competition was over, the results were announced in a prize presentation on Sunday afternoon where Helen Wain spoke briefly before announcing the final places and presenting the winners with their rosettes.

TREC Isle of Man would like to thank their gold sponsor MannBenham Advocates for their ongoing support, Lynda and Matt at Llamedos for being such great hosts, Lynda and Willie Christian of Ellerslie and Peter and John Quayle of Glen Lough for allowing land access, DEFA for their assistance, and St John Ambulance without whom the event could not be held.

Thanks also go to visiting technical delegate Helen Wain and local trainee Wendy Corlett who oversaw the whole competition spectacularly, as well as Cheryl Wrench who took on the role of traceur for the first time, setting a fantastic route for the riders.

Full results:

Level 1 pairs 1, Kathryn Scarlett & Suzanne Cregeen; 2, Kenzie Steele & Claire Jackson; 3, Joni Dillon & Zara Urquhart; 4, Claire Watterson-Woodall & Becky Norrey.

Level 1 PTV only 1, Jody Quayle; 2, Emillie Long.

Level 2 pairs 1, Claire Bagshaw & Suzie Clague; 2, Jessica Clague & Georgia Smith; 3, Helen Goldie & Eowyn Goldie; 4, Gillian Newey & Andrea Needham.