After a very busy opening weekend of Manx hockey, the teams from the men’s and women’s leagues return to the pitch this Saturday as the season begins to gain momentum.
In the Men’s Premiership, Motorworx Valkyrs A face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B as both sides hope to record their first win of 2024.
Emboldened by last weekend’s game in which Athena Healthcare Harlequins A were unlucky not to take a win, they face a tough test against league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A, having both lost last Saturday, will be hoping to return to winning ways in their game.
The Women’s Premiership sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A play last season’s champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A.
The southern side’s second team J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B play the in-form Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, while rounding out the top flight are Motorworx Valkyrs A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A who have their first meeting of the year.
A league down in Men’s Division One, Motorworx Valkyrs B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C go head-to-head, with the latter’s B team taking on Athena Healthcare Harlequins B in the second and last game of this division.
In Women’s Division One, it’s a battle of the B sides as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas and Canaccord Genuity Vikings match up. Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will play Motorworx Valkyrs B, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C travel north to face Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
The men’s half of Division Two see Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C, with the other fixture seeing Exceed Business Services Ramsey B play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
Finally, in Women’s Division Two Motorworx Valkyrs C play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E in an away fixture for the Peel side.
The following game sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings C and Athena Healthcare Harlequins B face each other, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D against Exceed Business Services Ramsey B round out the weekend.
There are only two fixtures in the Under-15s League this week, with the first seeing Ramsey Crookall Bacchas play Motorworx Valkyrs.
The other match sees Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogue & Rascals match up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 13.
Women’s Premiership
12.30pmHarlequins A v Castletown A
@ the NSC
2pmVikings A v Castletown B @ the NSC
2pmValkyrs A v Bacchas A @ QEII
Men’s Premiership
3.30pmHarlequins A v Vikings A @ the NSC
12.30pmValkyrs A v Bacchas B @ QEII
1.30pmBacchas A v Castletown A @ KWC
Women’s Division One
11amBacchas B v Vikings B @ the NSC
3.30pmBacchas C v Valkyrs B @ QEII
2pmRamsey A v Castletown C @ RGS
Men’s Division One
11amValkyrs B v Vikings C @ QEII
3.30pmHarlequins B v Vikings B @ CRHS
12.30pmCastletown B vRamsey A @ RGS
Women’s Division Two
12.30pmValkyrs C v Castletown E @ CRHS
2pmVikings C v Harlequins B @ CRHS
3.30pmCastletown D v Ramsey B @ RGS
Men’s Division Two
12pmBacchas D v Castletown C @ KWC
3pmRamsey B v Bacchas Colts @ KWC
Under-15s League
11amBacchas v Valkyrs @ CRHS
4.30pmRamsey Rogues & Rascals
v Castletown Sabres @ KWC