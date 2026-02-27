Two sports halls in the National Sports Centre (NSC) are set to be closed for over a week.
The main sports hall and secondary sports hall will be shut to the public from Monday, March 9 until Wednesday, March 18.
This is to allow for essential maintenance works to take place on the floors of the two halls.
A spokesperson from the NSC commented: ‘We’re sorry for the disruption this may cause.
‘To keep as many activities running as possible, we’ve relocated a number of sessions to other areas within the centre.
‘Please check the class timetable and the NSC Facebook page for updates on any class changes and cancellations.
‘Thank you for your understanding and co-operation.’