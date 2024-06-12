FC Isle of Man will play a pre-season match against Ashton Town at the Bowl on the evening of Saturday, July 13.
The Wigan outfit, play in the division below the Ravens, finishing third in the North West Counties League’s Division One North last season.
The friendly kicks off at 6.30pm.
The Ravens’ inaugural Summer Festival of Football takes place the following weekend between Friday, July 19 and July 21.
The Manx side will play host to Chester, Lancaster City and Radcliffe over the course of the three days.
The festival gets under way on July 19 with the Manx taking on National League North side Chester at 7pm before facing fellow newly promoted National League North outfit Radcliffe on Sunday at 3pm.
Tickets for the weekend cost £24 for adults and £12 for children and concessions.
Lancaster City play Radcliffe on Saturday and Chester on Sunday morning.