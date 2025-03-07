FC Isle of Man has won the North West Counties Football League (NWCFL) Premier Division’s respect award for the second period of the season.
This comes after the club recorded the fewest discipline points between November and January.
The Hereward Tri-Monthly Respect Award was officially presented to club director Andy Birchall by league chairman Paul Lawler during the Ravens’ recent away fixture against Burscough.
After receiving the accolade, Birchall said: ‘We are delighted to receive the NWCFL Premier Division Hereward Tri-Monthly Respect Award.
‘The trophy is awarded to the club with the fewest disciplinary points and something which we are very proud of.’
Along with the trophy, the club has also been rewarded with £150 and eight Mitre footballs, supplied by Hereward.
A club spokesperson added: ‘This award reflects the dedication and sportsmanship of everyone at FC Isle of Man and the club is committed to upholding the highest standards of respect and fair play on and off the pitch.’