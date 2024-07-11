The Isle of Man women’s football team will be heading to Jersey at the end of next month to take part in a new four island tournament.
In addition to the hosts, the Manx will be joined by Guernsey and the Isle of Wight for the two-day competition which is being held on August 23 and 24 at the Springfield Stadium.
The teams will battle it out for the Cherry Godfrey Cup, which is being sponsored by the independent financial services company which has offices in each of the competing islands.
Going forward the cup will be played for every two years.
Chief operating officer at Cherry Godfrey Tanzy Cherry said: ‘It was only a few months ago that we were discussing with the Guernsey FA how we could support women’s football within the islands.
‘As far as we knew, there wasn’t a significant tournament outside of the Island Games that gave the teams the opportunity to showcase the incredible talent within the islands.
‘To be able to officially launch the Cherry Godfrey Cup resulting from that conversation is a huge achievement. Both the team and I couldn’t be prouder to be sharing the news with everyone across the islands.
‘A massive thank you to all the FAs for their support - with particular mentions to Gary Roberts at Guernsey FA and Tony Vance, Guernsey FC manager and club director, for helping us get this off the ground, and to the Jersey FA for agreeing to be the very first host island.
‘We are all very excited for what we believe is set to become an iconic event for many years to come.’
Jonathan Le Fondre, football services manager of the Jersey Football Association, added: ‘We’re delighted to be hosting the inaugural Cherry Godfrey Cup at Springfield Stadium and looking forward to welcoming all supporters, sponsors and our friends from Guernsey, Isle of Man and Isle of Wight.
‘It was clear from our discussions with Cherry Godfrey, that they are extremely passionate about women’s football in the islands and the launch of this tournament next month will build upon the fantastic growth of the women’s game.’
Play-offs will be held on Friday, August 23, with the third/fourth place match set to be played on the morning of Saturday, August 24.
The final will take place later that afternoon at 3pm.
Entry to all matches will be free of charge.