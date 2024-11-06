Michael United Football Club is calling for fresh faces to join its ranks after a major shakeup has left them short on players.
The first team manager recently departed, while several players have also left the club to make the switch to Division Two rivals Douglas Royal.
Now, the Aces – which has been a proud staple of the Kirk Michael village since 1919 – are at risk of struggling to field teams for the rest of the season.
With numbers low, the club is appealing for anyone interested in senior football to step up and join the first or combination teams.
Former players, some well into their 40s, are even considering lacing up their boots again to keep the club going.
But to secure their future, they’re hoping for new talent to jump in and keep the club alive.
The club posted on Facebook earlier this week: ‘Unfortunately the club is extremely low on numbers, and we are needing more players to help the club.
‘If you’re looking to play regular senior football or keen to start, we’re looking for new players to help bolster numbers for both first and combination teams.’
Training is held at St John’s United’s Astroturf pitch on Tuesdays between 8.30 and 10pm and Wednesdays between 6 and 7pm.
Anyone interested should either message the club’s Facebook page or just show up to training.
Everton Supporters Club meeting
The Isle of Man branch of the Everton Supporters’ Club will be holding its annual general meeting next week.
The AGM will take place at the Hydro Hotel in Douglas on Wednesday, November 12, starting at 7pm.
As always, existing members are encouraged to attend and new members will be made most welcome.