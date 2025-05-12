St John’s United clinched the Ascot Hotel-sponsored Junior Cup for only the second time in the club’s history on Saturday.
The Saints came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Canada Life Combination One rivals Rushen United after extra-time at the Bowl in the evening kick-off.
The Mullen-e-Cloie outfit took the lead no fewer than three times during the regulation 90 minutes, only for the Spaniards to peg them back every time.
There was no doubting the star of the show for the winners, with Cian Brock claiming the match ball with a well-taken hat-trick.
After Rushen had an early penalty appeal waved away by the referee, the Saints took the lead through Liam Sayle, only for Adam Lane to grab an equaliser for the southerners to ensure the teams were locked at 1-1 at half-time.
After the break, St John’s retook the lead courtesy of Brock’s first of the afternoon, but the Spaniards responded quickly again and were soon level at 2-2 through Josh Toher.
The Saints thought they had nicked it when they went 3-2 up through Brock, but once again the southerners refused to give up and Jordan Watterson’s 86th-minute strike dragged them level to force the 30 additional minutes.
Both sides battled for a winner in extra-time and the game could have gone either way, but in the end it was left to Brock to put the icing on the cake by completing his hat-trick to clinch a dramatic 4-3 victory and ensure the Junior Cup returned to St John’s for the first time since 1951.
FIXTURES
Tuesday, May 13:
Canada Life Premier League
(6.30pm kick-off)
Foxdale v Ayre Utd
---------
Wednesday, May 14
(7pm KO @ the Bowl)
Paul Henry Gold Cup final
Braddan v DHSOB
---------
Saturday, May 17:
(2pm KO @ the Bowl)
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup final
Laxey v Ramsey
---------
Sunday, May 18:
(2.45pm KO @ the Bowl)
Masters FA Cup final
Colby v Onchan