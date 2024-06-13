Isle of Man Football Association is holding its next referees' course on Saturday, July 13 at the Bowl, free of charge.
There are a range of different paid opportunities organised in Manx football that local referees can get involved with:
- adult men's recreational business leagues which take place on Wednesdays
- adult women's recreational summer leagues (Thursdays)
- adult men's league matches (mainly Saturdays)
- adult women's league matches (mainly Sundays)
- adult men's masters league matches (Sundays)
- adult men's walking football league matches (Mondays)
- junior under-18s mixed league fixtures (Wednesdays)
- junior u12s-u16s Junior Football League matches (Sundays)
- Isle of Man Football Association festivals and tournaments (ad hoc)
There is a strong referee tutoring and mentoring network in place to support newcomers as they are introduced to the game.
The course will take place between 9.30am and 1pm on Saturday, July 13.
Football AGMs
Malew Football Club is holding its annual general meeting at its Clagh Vane clubhouse next Monday (June 17) starting at 7pm.
For more information about the AGM, contact Karl Jones on 427443.
- Rushen United FC’s annual general meeting will also be held next week, taking place in the Spaniards’ Croit Lowey clubhouse on Wednesday, June 19 starting at 7pm.
Any members wishing to raise a matter for consideration, please provide details to the club secretary by email to [email protected] no later than Monday, June 17.
- Ramsey AFC will be holding its annual general meeting the following week on Monday, June 24 at 7pm in the Ballacloan clubhouse. All club members are urged to attend and any new or former members will be made welcome.