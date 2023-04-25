Peel have been crowned Canada Life Premier League champions for 2022-23.
The westerners faced nearest challengers Corinthians at Douglas Road on Tuesday needing only a point to seal a 30th top flight league title in Manx football.
The Sunset City side got off to the best possible start when Matt Woods opened the scoring within 20 minutes with a 35-yard screamer to put one hand on the title.
The home side went close to doubling their advantage around the hour mark when Joe Quayle hit the woodwork.
But the westerners’ cause wasn’t helped when Lewis Moran was shown a straight red card for a studs up challenge on Corinthians’ Ryan Burns.
And the Ballafletcher side made their numerical advantage count when FC Isle of Man star Sean Doyle dragged them level with less than 15 minutes remaining.
Doyle rose highest to meet a cross and, despite his effort being cleared off the line, the resulting melee saw Doyle keep his cool to slot into the corner to make it 1-1.
That set up a tense finale as Corinthians went in search of a winner but, despite their best efforts, Peel held on to secure a 1-1 draw and clinch a first league title since 2001-02.
Results
Tuesday, April 25
Douglas Royal 1-5 Union Mills
Laxey 11-2 Onchan
Marown 1-4 St John’s United
Peel 1-1 Corinthians
Rushen United 1-1 Ramsey
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas & District 1-5 Foxdale
Governor's Athletic 0-13 Castletown
Gymns 1-7 Michael United
Hospital Cup Preliminary Round
Braddan 2-4 Colby