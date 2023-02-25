The quarter-finals of the GH Corlett Woods Cup took centre stage in domestic football this afternoon.
Cup favourites and Division Two leaders St Mary's made short work of Governor's Athletic, winning 0-9 in Colby.
Also into the last four are Castletown, who scored a fine 5-1 win at fellow promotion contenders Michael United.
Town will take on Foxdale for a place in the final after the latter bounced back from last week's heavy league defeat at the hands of RYCOB by overcoming Braddan 3-1 after extra time.
Gymns will face St Mary's in March's last four ties after they triumphed 2-1 at RYCOB.
The momentum in the Canada Life Premier League title race is now with Peel, despite the westerners not playing.
Corinthians missed the chance to close the gap on the league leaders as they were beaten 3-1 by Ramsey.
The result leaves the Whites 12 points adrift, but with now only three games in hand on their title rivals.
Elsewhere, Douglas Royal boosted their survival hopes with a 3-2 win over bottom side DHSOB. Second-bottom Onchan also earned what could turn out to be a precious point with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Ayre United.
Marown are a couple of points ahead of the Os in the standings after they lost 4-1 at high-flying Union Mills.
Rushen United bounced back from last weekend's Old Firm defeat with a 2-0 win over St George's, while in the top-flight's other match St John's defeated Laxey 3-1.
Saturday, February 25
Governor's Athletic 0-9 St Mary’s
Michael United 1-5 Castletown
RYCOB 1-2 Gymns
Canada Life Premier League
Rushen United 2-0 St George’s
St John’s United 3-1 Laxey
Douglas Royal 3-2 DHSOB
Union Mills 4-1 Marown
Ayre United 2-2 Onchan
Ramsey 3-1 Corinthians
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas Athletic 2-2 Colby
Canada Life Combination One
Laxey 0-7 St John’s United
DHSOB 2-1 Douglas Royal
Marown 4-2 Union Mills
Onchan 1-1 Aye United
Corinthians 1-1 Ramsey
DPS ltd Combination Two
St Mary’s 10-3 Michael United
Colby 1-6 Malew
Castletown H-W Gymns
Braddan 0-3 RYCOB