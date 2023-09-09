The second round of fixtures of the 2023-24 Canada Life Premier League season saw some tight games with only one goal the difference in the majority of the games.

After brushing aside Marown 7-0 last week, Laxey edged a nine-goal thriller with Union Mills 5-4 at Glen Road.

Champions Peel also made it two wins from two after they overcame Corinthians 1-2 at Ballafletcher.

Elsewhere Marown picked up their first win of the season, 2-1 at Braddan, while St George's beat Douglas Royal 4-3.

St Mary's battled back to rescue a point with a 3-3 draw against Rushen United.

Finally, Ayre United kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 victory over St John's United.

In JCK Division Two there were big wins for promotion contenders Onchan and Michael United who beat Douglas and District and RYCOB 6-0 and 10-0 respectively.

Colby and Foxdale continued their good starts with victories over Gymns and Governor's Athletic.

Castletown claimed the day's other win, beating Pulrose United 2-0.

Results: Saturday, September 9

Canada Life Premier League

Laxey 5-4 Union Mills

Braddan 1-2 Marown

St George's 4-3 Douglas Royal

Corinthians 1-2 Peel

St Mary's 3-3 Rushen United

Ayre United 3-2 St John's United

DPS Division Two

Onchan 6-0 Douglas & District

Castletown 2-0 Pulrose United

Colby 5-1 Gymns

Michael United 10-0 RYCOB

Governor's Athletic 3-4 Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

Union Mills 3-1 Laxey

Marown 3-2 Braddan

Peel 2-1 Corinthians

Rushen United 2-4 St Mary's

St John's United a-w Ayre United

DPS Combination Two

Douglas & District 0-11 Onchan

DHSOB 1-0 Douglas Athletic

Gymns 6-5 Colby

RYCOB 5-4 Michael United

Foxdale 2-3 Governor's Athletic