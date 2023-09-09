The second round of fixtures of the 2023-24 Canada Life Premier League season saw some tight games with only one goal the difference in the majority of the games.
After brushing aside Marown 7-0 last week, Laxey edged a nine-goal thriller with Union Mills 5-4 at Glen Road.
Champions Peel also made it two wins from two after they overcame Corinthians 1-2 at Ballafletcher.
Elsewhere Marown picked up their first win of the season, 2-1 at Braddan, while St George's beat Douglas Royal 4-3.
St Mary's battled back to rescue a point with a 3-3 draw against Rushen United.
Finally, Ayre United kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 victory over St John's United.
In JCK Division Two there were big wins for promotion contenders Onchan and Michael United who beat Douglas and District and RYCOB 6-0 and 10-0 respectively.
Colby and Foxdale continued their good starts with victories over Gymns and Governor's Athletic.
Castletown claimed the day's other win, beating Pulrose United 2-0.
Results: Saturday, September 9
Canada Life Premier League
Laxey 5-4 Union Mills
Braddan 1-2 Marown
St George's 4-3 Douglas Royal
Corinthians 1-2 Peel
St Mary's 3-3 Rushen United
Ayre United 3-2 St John's United
DPS Division Two
Onchan 6-0 Douglas & District
Castletown 2-0 Pulrose United
Colby 5-1 Gymns
Michael United 10-0 RYCOB
Governor's Athletic 3-4 Foxdale
Canada Life Combination One
Union Mills 3-1 Laxey
Marown 3-2 Braddan
Peel 2-1 Corinthians
Rushen United 2-4 St Mary's
St John's United a-w Ayre United
DPS Combination Two
Douglas & District 0-11 Onchan
DHSOB 1-0 Douglas Athletic
Gymns 6-5 Colby
RYCOB 5-4 Michael United
Foxdale 2-3 Governor's Athletic