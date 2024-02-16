Corinthians won the 25th Canada Life Floodlit Cup final on Saturday evening, beating rivals Peel 3-1 thanks to two late goals.
It was only the second time in the history of the competition the final was hosted on a Saturday evening and it helped draw one of the best gates in recent years for a women’s cup final.
It was also a chance for some of the top island players to showcase their footballing talents, both sides giving it their all on the Bowl pitch providing a great advert for the women’s game.
Corinthians were bolstered by Stevie Mallon and Erin Sells in their squad, both are currently playing their football off-island, while Peel were dealt a blow with their influential captain Becky Corkish only fit enough for a spot on the bench after picking up an injury last week.
However, the westerners have a number of quality players and they looked the more determined in the initial stages, charging down two Corinthians’ clearances.
It was the Ballafletcher side though who created the first opening. Holly Sumner was free on the right, she curled her effort wide, but the ball was kept in play and Donna Harrison crossed for Sumner to head over.
Peel goalkeeper and captain Kayleigh Greggor gave a timely reminder why she is the current island number one with a superb double save. Erin Sells’s searching ball across goal found Harrison rushing in at the far post. Greggor bravely parried the effort, but the Whites kept the attack alive and Holly Stephen’s effort was pushed wide.
In the 20th minute, Peel came close to breaking the deadlock when Eleanor Gawne’s corner found the head of Maxine Jones, her effort striking the far post.
The westerners were presented with another great opportunity moments later, Eleanor Gawne’s through-ball put Phoebe Munro clear, but Sian Smith came off the line to save well as the half finished goal-less.
After the break, both teams continued to push for the opener. Sells found the net but her strike was ruled out for offside.
On the other side of the pitch, Lisa Costain’s through-ball put Gawne clear, but she was denied by Smith’s out-stretched leg.
Sixteen minutes after the restart, Peel got the breakthrough.
Another ball over the top again from Costain put Gawne clear, the island attacker again cut inside, but she was brought down by Mallon’s outstretched leg. A penalty-kick was awarded and Costain showed cool nerves from the spot, driving her spot-kick into the bottom left.
Two minutes later, Corinthians levelled matters. Stephen’s corner was dropped into the mixer and Milly Dawson met it with her boot, guiding the ball into the bottom right to make it 1-1.
With only two minutes left on the clock, both teams poured forward with the crowd showing their appreciation of the commitment shown on the pitch,
Corinthians took the led for this first time with a goal of top quality.
Holly Sumner started the move, racing along the left. Her cut-back was back-heeled by Sells to Dawson.
The latter exquisitely floated an effort goal-bound with the out-side of her boot. Greggor got a hand to the ball, but despite her best efforts couldn’t prevent it going into the net.
Corinthians made sure of the win in added time as Sumner again raced clear and cut inside the left.
The ball fell to Sells who pulled the trigger, but her shot was parried by Greggor.
Morgan, however, was free at the far post her effort taking a deflection and dropping into the net sparking the Whites’ celebrations.
After the final whistle, medals were presented to the officials and both teams by Canada Life Daniel McMahon.
Corinthians’ Holly Sumner was presented with the Player of the Match award for record fifth time before captain Anna Shaw received the cup on behalf of the club.
This was a record 11th victory for the Whites in the competition, manager Dom Dawson winning this trophy for a record fifth time.
It is also the first time this cup has been won on four consecutive occasions by the same club.
Team check
Corinthians: Sian Smith, Stevie Mallon, Shannon Groves, Erin Rooney, Anna Shaw, Emily Rawlins, Holly Stephen, Donna Harrison, Holly Sumner, Erin Sells, Milly Dawson. Subs used: Kiera Morgan, Dani Foster. Subs not used: Kiera Griffiths, Sam Crowe.
Peel: Kayleigh Greggor, Leah Clegg, Rebecca Crowe, Ellan Manfield, Eve McGeown, Eleanor Gawne, Megan Kelly, Louise Gibbins, Maxine Jones, Lisa Costain, Phoebe Munro. Subs not used: Becky Corkish, Aalish Evans, Lisa Pugh, Aalish Burden.
Referee: Liam Thomas
Assistants: Mark Thomas, Neshko Marinov
Fourth official: James Lowey